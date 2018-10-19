MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on a double homicide at a Missoula motel (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Police in Missoula are searching for a 27-year-old man they consider a “person of interest” in the shooting deaths of two people at motel on West Broadway Street.

Officers responded to a disturbance at the Mountain Valley Inn at 1 a.m. Friday and found a man and a woman dead. Police spokesman Travis Welsh says a second man was shot and hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers said Friday they were searching for a man named Jonathon Whitworth in connection with the shooting. He was last seen on foot in the Lolo area.

Whitworth is described as a Native American who is 5 feet, 11 inches (183 centimeters) tall, about 185 pounds (84 kilograms) with dark hair and dark eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

10:30 a.m.

Police in Missoula are interviewing “persons of interest” after two people were shot to death at a motel on West Broadway Street.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Mountain Valley Inn 1 a.m. Friday and found a man and a woman dead. Police spokesman Travis Welsh tells the Missoulian a second man was shot and hospitalized with serious injuries.

Welsh declined to say whether police have any known suspects. ABC Fox Montana is reporting that authorities have said there is no threat to the general public.

Police have located a vehicle they believe is relate to the shootings.





