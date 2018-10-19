ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - A man who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted as a child by the same man who abducted and killed Jacob Wetterling will get a chance to tell his story in court.

Jared Scheierl was 12 when Danny Heinrich assaulted him in Minnesota, nine months before 11-year-old Jacob was kidnapped in October 1989.

Jacob’s abduction was unsolved until 2016, when Heinrich confessed as part of a plea deal in a child pornography case. He’s serving 20 years in prison.

Heinrich also confessed to kidnapping and assaulting Scheierl but could not be charged because too much time had passed.

Scheierl sued Heinrich and is expected to testify in a trial that starts Friday in St. Cloud.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Heinrich and his attorney aren’t expected to appear in court.

