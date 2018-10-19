DECORAH, Iowa (AP) - A December trial has been scheduled for an 18-year-old man accused of helping to fatally beat a Decorah resident.

Winneshiek County court records say Dalton Adam has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. His trial is set to begin Dec. 12.

Prosecutors say Adam and a 17-year-old boy attacked 46-year-old David Hansen after Hansen confronted the pair as they damaged property outside his home on July 12. He died Aug. 30.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles accused of crimes.





