The Trump administration said Friday it is probing a data breach in which rogue actors accessed 75,000 individuals’ files with a web tool agents and brokers use to help people enroll in Obamacare.

Officials said they temporarily disabled the direct-enrollment pathway after noticing “anomalous activity” on Saturday and concluding Tuesday it had been a breach.

It’s not totally clear what kind of data may have been exposed, though officials hinted it involved sensitive information.

“We are working to identify the individuals potentially impacted as quickly as possible so that we can notify them and provide resources such as credit protection,” said Seema Verma, administrator at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

She said the number of exposed accounts was a fraction of overall files, but still “unacceptable.”

CMS said it notified federal law enforcement and deactivated specific broker accounts associated with the activity.

The agency said it plans to bolster security on the pathway and get it up and running within seven days — before 2019 open enrollment begins Nov. 1.

The federal exchange’s normal enrollment functions, including Healthcare.gov and the call center, were not affected by the breach.

This isn’t the first time Obamacare has run into cyber trouble.

HealthCare.gov, which today serves 39 states, famously crashed upon launch in the fall of 2013, sparking a frantic technological rescue mission to salvage President Obama’s program in its infancy.





