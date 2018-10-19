TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a Tucson woman is accused of fatally shooting her husband after a fight.
Sgt. Pete Dugan said the shooting happened Wednesday evening on the city’s east side.
Officers responded to a possible shooting at an apartment.
They found a woman giving first aid to a man lying on the ground.
Dugan says the victim showed clear signs of gunshot trauma.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 21-year-old Reilly Thacker.
According to investigators, the woman in the apartment is Thacker’s wife and was the one who called 911.
They say the couple was involved in a physical altercation before the wife allegedly shot him with a handgun.
No arrests have been made.
Dugan says the investigation remains ongoing.
