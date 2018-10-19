ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An unsealed report indicates Anchorage police mishandled an investigation into drug dealing by recruiters with the Alaska National Guard.

A federal judge unsealed a redacted version of the confidential investigative report Tuesday after the Anchorage Daily News and KTUU argued the public should have access to allegations of wrongdoing by high-ranking public officials.

The report completed in March 2015 by retired Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. Rick Brown portrays a close relationship between some police personnel and National Guard leadership, and it alleges misconduct by former Guard officials and Anchorage police leaders.

A spokesman for current Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll declined to comment on details of the report, citing the ongoing civil trial on a related wrongful termination complaint.

