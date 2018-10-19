POWNAL, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a 48-year-old Pownal man was shot and wounded by a trooper after he refused orders to drop the shotgun he was holding.

Police say troopers were called at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday to a residence in Pownal after receiving a report that Bernard Rougeau was intoxicated and had intentionally cut himself.

When troopers arrived they learned Rougeau had gone into the woods while carrying a long gun.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. Rougeau emerged from the woods and he was shot when he did not comply with orders to drop the shotgun.

Rougeau was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he is being treated.

The trooper, whose name has not been released, was placed on administrative leave.

Police say the incident was captured on video.





