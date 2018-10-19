EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man convicted of gunning down a stranger was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The Daily Herald reports 61-year-old Wayne Alpert was sentenced Wednesday after a jury last month found him guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

Authorities say Alpert had yelled at a bus driver and pointed his gun at a passenger before wandering into a Marysville apartment complex in June 2017. He came across 59-year-old Seaton “Jeff” Baker and shot him multiple times.

Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Marybeth Dingledy told the court that in sentencing Alpert, she considered that he had apparent mental health issues and no previous criminal history.

Alpert did not speak at the hearing, but attorney Cassie Trueblood told the court that her client wanted to express “remorse and sympathy.”

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com





