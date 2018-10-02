BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Two men charged in connection with the largest human smuggling case in memory on the Vermont-Quebec border have reached plea agreements with federal prosecutors.

The Vermont office of the United States Attorney says that 30-year-old Alberto Alvarado-Castro, a Mexican citizen, were arrested Oct. 7 last year in Vermont after Alvarado Castro guided 11 Guatemalan citizens and three people from Mexico into the United States from Canada.

Alvarado-Castro was sentenced to three years in prison while 26-year-old Honduran Hector Perez-Alvarado was sentenced to time served.

Prosecutors say the two were lower-level couriers in the smuggling operation, but Alvarado-Castro was the leader of the two.

The group of 16 was arrested at a Derby motel by Border Patrol agents.

Attorneys for the two men did not return a call seeking comment.





