SELMA, Ala. (AP) - A second suspect has been arrested in the wounding of an Alabama police officer last month.

News outlets reported that 31-year-old Octavius Brown was arrested late last week by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Brown is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building. It was not known if he has an attorney yet. He has a preliminary hearing set Nov. 6.

Selma police officer Michah Hale was shot and wounded Sept. 23.

Police Chief Spencer Collier said Hale was wounded in an unmarked car just after he left the scene of a death two hours earlier. Hale is expected to make a full recovery.

Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Devonta Johnson Jr. was arrested last week. Johnson faces the same charges.





