DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a string of suspicious fires at a barn, a trailer and at least two other structures in a rural part of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Crews responding early Monday to a fire in Mecosta County’s Deerfield Township found three structure fires in the area about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. The Mecosta County sheriff’s office says another fire was reported in neighboring Montcalm County about the same time.

The Mecosta County sheriff’s office announced Monday night that a Howard City man was jailed pending his arraignment on multiple charges in the Deerfield Township fires.

Several fire departments responded. There were no reports of injuries and the sheriff’s office says the structures that burned all were unoccupied.





