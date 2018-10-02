SHAWANO, Wis. (AP) - Shawano police say they’re investigating the death of an infant.
Officers were called to a home last Friday to check on the welfare of a two-month-old child. Responding officers found the baby dead inside the home.
Authorities did not provide any additional information about the death Tuesday.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.