By - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 2, 2018

SHAWANO, Wis. (AP) - Shawano police say they’re investigating the death of an infant.

Officers were called to a home last Friday to check on the welfare of a two-month-old child. Responding officers found the baby dead inside the home.

Authorities did not provide any additional information about the death Tuesday.


