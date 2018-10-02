By - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 2, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old man who was pulled from the waters of a Queens harbor with chains wrapped around his legs.

Police say the fully-clothed body of Michael Panico, of Queens, was found along the shoreline near the World’s Fair Marina in Flushing just after 9 a.m. Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Police did not say how long the body had been in the water.


