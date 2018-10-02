Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh will not return to teach at Harvard Law School for the winter term, the university’s newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, reported Monday night.

Law students were notified by Associate Dean and Dean for Academic and Faculty Affairs Catherine Claypoole that the course “The Supreme Court Since 2005” was canceled.

“Today, Judge Kavanaugh indicated that he can no longer commit to teaching his course in January Term 2019, so the course will not be offered,” Ms. Claypoole wrote in an email to students.

The cancellation comes as Judge Kavanaugh is faced with three allegations of sexual assault, two stemming from his high school years and one from his freshman year at Yale University.

He has strongly denied all allegations.

In his testimony regarding the allegations, Judge Kavanaugh mentioned his time at Harvard and lamented that he would most likely not be able to return. He taught at Harvard for 12 years after being hired by now-Justice Elena Kagan.

“I loved teaching law. But thanks to what some of you on this side of the committee have unleashed, I may never be able to teach again,” he said.

Harvard students and alumni have protested Judge Kavanaugh’s position with the school in light of the allegations.

More than 700 alumni sent a letter to Law School Dean John Manning requesting that he rescind Judge Kavanaugh’s lecturer position and ensure that “he not be allowed to teach on the January 2019 Winter Term.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.