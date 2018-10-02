CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been given a 16-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting four children that he knew.

A Kane County judge sentenced 53-year-old Martin L. Beyer on Monday after the former Aurora resident agreed to plead guilty to four counts of criminal sexual assault.

A statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office says Beyer sexually assaulted the four children, all of whom were under the age of 18, between 2001 and 2013. It says he knew the victims but doesn’t say how he knew them.

Beyer must also register for life as a sexual offender under the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.





