KANSAS, Okla. (AP) - The FBI is investigating the shooting and wounding of a suspect by an agent in northeastern Oklahoma.

The FBI’s Oklahoma City office says in a Tuesday news release that agents were attempting to arrest the man Monday afternoon at a home in Kansas, Oklahoma, when he was shot.

Details of the shooting and the names of the suspect and the agents involved have not been released.

The agency says the man’s injuries are not life-threatening and no law enforcement officers were injured.

The FBI says the man was wanted for making threatening communications.

Kansas is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Tulsa.





