The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday it made a surprise visit to e-cigarette maker JUUL Labs last week, seizing over a thousand documents on the company’s marketing strategy as the agency debates policy to curb what it calls an “epidemic” of youth vaping.

The surprise inspection at the company’s San Francisco headquarters followed an April announcement by the FDA requesting that JUUL hand over documents related to sales and marketing tactics because of increasing rates of vaping among teens, particularly of JUUL products.

The small, discreet e-cigarettes resemble a USB stick and have a unique salt-based nicotine liquid and available in a variety of flavors. The devices have become so popular among teenagers and adolescents that it has increased the rates of e-cigarette use among this group even as cigarette smoking has decreased.

An estimated 11.7 percent of high school students use e-cigarettes and 3.3 percent of middle school students — about 2 million middle school, high school and college-age students use these devices.

A spokesman for the FDA said the inspection was to determine that JUUL is in compliance with all applicable agency laws and regulations. The visit concluded Friday, the spokesman said.

“We see an opportunity for e-cigs to help adult smokers quit cigarettes and reduce their health risks; but we’ve said all along it can’t come at the expense of hooking kids on these products,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb wrote on Twitter. “We’re taking actions to address youth appeal and access to e-cigs.”

JUUL CEO Kevin Burns said in a statement it had a “constructive and transparent dialogue” with the FDA during the inspection and said that since April, the company has released 50,000 documents related to sales, marketing and efforts to keep its product out of the hands of youth.

Last month, the FDA announced it sent over 1,300 warning letters and instituted fines to retailers who illegally sold JUUL products to underage buyers, both brick-and-mortar and online sales. The letters also went to stores that sold to underage buyers the e-cigarette products Vuse, MarkTen XL, blu e-cigs and Logic.

The FDA had also sent letters to makers of these five products on Sept. 12, requesting for them to submit to the agency plans on how they will combat youths using e-cigarettes within 60 days.

JUUL Labs maintains that it does routine checks on its retailers to test if they are identifying age of purchasers and that they have an age-verification system on their website for online purchases.

They have been a target of the FDA as one of the leading contributors to the increase in e-cigarette use among youth, who refer to the use of the product as a distinctive form of vaping called “JUULing.”

The FDA is also weighing the option to ban flavors in e-cigarettes, identified as one of the main reasons youth initiate e-cigarette use. A survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 31 percent of middle and high school students use e-cigarettes because they come in flavors like mint, candy, fruit or chocolate.

JUUL e-cigarettes, which were first marketed as PAX from 2015 to 2017, have exploded in sales over the past three years, exceeding over $650 million in annual retail sales, according to researchers from Georgia State University’s School of Public Health.

The researchers, who published their results in the journal Tobacco Control in May, found that JUUL sales growth was dominated by a “variety of innovative, engaging and wide-reaching campaigns on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, conducted by JUUL and its affiliated marketers” at a relatively low cost to the company.

JUUL spent about $2.1 million on traditional advertising, compared to the second-most popular e-cigarette maker Vuse, which spent an estimated $16 million.





