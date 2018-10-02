HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice says federal agents have arrested the father of a boy who brought a gun to school.

News outlets quote a Monday DOJ release as saying a grand jury indicted 41-year-old Letroy Cole Jr. of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Cole’s son brought a gun to Blossomwood Elementary School last month. Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray has said the second-grader accidentally shot himself in the hand while showing the weapon to other students.

The gun was discovered to be stolen and traced back to Cole.

Huntsville police Lt. Michael Johnson said Monday that the gun was reported stolen in a 2017 break-in. Johnson says Cole told authorities he found the gun behind his apartment.

It’s unclear if Cole has a lawyer.





