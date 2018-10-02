CORINTH, Miss. (AP) - A funeral is set for a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper who was shot to death while he was off duty.
Magnolia Funeral Home says services for Kenneth “Josh” Smith are 2 p.m. Thursday at Crossroads Arena in Corinth.
The 32-year-old trooper died early Sunday in an isolated area near the Hatchie River in northeastern Mississippi, near Walnut.
Rickie Dale Vick, a 38-year-old Michigan City resident, was shot but is recovering.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation on Monday charged 43-year-old Troy Anthony Eaton of Rienzi with capital murder in Smith’s death and aggravated assault in the attack on Vick. Eaton yelled to a WTVA-TV reporter Monday that the shooting was “self-defense.”
It’s unclear why the men were in a remote area in the middle of the night.
