BOSTON (AP) - A member of the MS-13 gang who helped lure a 15-year-old Boston boy to his death through a fake Facebook page has been sentenced to 36 years in federal prison.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Carlos Melara was also sentenced Monday to five years of probation and is subject to deportation to his native El Salvador upon release. He was convicted in April of racketeering conspiracy.

Authorities say Melara and other gang members engaged in a “catfishing” scheme to entice the victim to an East Boston beach in September 2015 by posing as a girl on Facebook who wanted to meet him. Melara, pretending to be the girl’s friend, picked up the victim on a scooter and drove him to the beach, where several gang members beat and stabbed him.





