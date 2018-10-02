GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Grand Forks police have arrested a suspect in the armed robbery of a gas station last month.

Twenty-seven-year-old Terrance Gourdine of Grand Forks is charged with felony robbery and preventing arrest in the holdup at Orton’s Cenex Gas Station on Sept. 23. No one was hurt in the robbery.

He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted. Court documents indicate he’s representing himself in court, and a home telephone listing for him couldn’t be found. He could enter pleas at a Nov. 5 hearing.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.