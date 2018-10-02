CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) - The Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office says a western Idaho man has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for sexually abusing girls and providing them with drugs, and in some cases drugging them without their knowledge.

District Court Judge George A. Southworth sentenced Stephen P. Slater Monday to 30 fixed years for three counts of lewd conduct with a child younger than age 16 and distribution of drugs to a person younger than 18.

The Melba man was arrested in April after an investigation found that he had sexual abused several female minors on numerous occasions during a span of several years.

The prosecutor’s office says Slater also provided drugs to the victims on multiple occasions.

Slater is required to register as a sex offender and is banned from having any contact with the victims and other minors.





