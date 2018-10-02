Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden wrote an op-ed Tuesday that praised Meghan McCain in the days following her father’s death.

Variety requested Mr. Biden pen a piece after they included her on their New Power of New York list.

He wrote that as Ms. McCain gave the eulogy for the late Sen. John McCain, it brought a smile to his face despite the pain of the day.

“I said to myself, ‘There’s John. I’m watching and seeing and hearing John from that podium. Honest, principled, unsparing — and more than a little willing to make people uncomfortable with the truth,’ ” he wrote.

Mr. Biden lost his son Beau Biden in 2015 to the same form of aggressive brain cancer that took McCain in August. In December, he consoledMs. McCain on “The View” in December after the senator’s glioblastoma diagnosis was revealed.

The Democratic former vice president is close with the McCain family and spoke at McCain’s service in Arizona.





