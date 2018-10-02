LAS VEGAS (AP) - A prosecutor is calling a Las Vegas woman’s guilty plea to second-degree murder and driving under the influence of marijuana in a fatal crash a first in the state.

Aylin Alderette admitted Tuesday in state court that she caused the high-speed crash Aug. 31 that killed an 8-year-old boy and badly injured his parents last month in Las Vegas.

The charge means her actions were outrageously reckless but not intentional.

The 25-year-old Alderette faces more than 10 years in state prison at sentencing Nov. 13. She also uses the name Alvarez-Perez.

Her lawyer, Warren Geller, said she sent a letter to family members expressing her remorse for the crash that killed Levi Echenique (etsh-ehn-EE’-kay) and injured his parents, Briejet and Jose Echenique.

Prosecutor Eric Bauman says other motorists could face similar charge in similar cases.





