OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi say a driver crashed into a child waiting at a bus stop and fled the scene.
The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports Bay St. Louis police say 29-year-old Grady Keith Farmer has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident. It’s unclear if the child was injured.
A release by Bay St. Louis police says officers responded to the crash Monday morning. It says witnesses told police a child waiting at a bus stop was hit by a Ford Mustang, which drove off before police arrived.
It says police then determined Farmer was the driver. It’s unclear how this determination happened.
It’s unclear if Farmer has a lawyer who can comment on the case.
