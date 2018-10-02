ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has been charged in the death of a woman who was killed outside of a St. Louis home by a gunshot that was fired through the front door.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 25-year-old Latrail Grant was charged Monday with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action in the death of 19-year-old Tyesha Seals. Bond is set at $500,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police say Seals was shot Sunday after positioning herself in front of the door as if to hold it closed and stop Grant from following her out after an argument. After she was rushed to a hospital, police surrounded the house and ordered two men to back out of the house with their hands up.

