OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and other counts in the home-invasion shooting death nearly two years ago of a southwest Omaha man.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a Douglas County jury on Tuesday convicted 31-year-old Leandre Jennings for the Dec. 23, 2016, death of 50-year-old Mike Brinkman at Brinkman’s home.

Prosecutor’s main evidence connecting Jennings to the crime was a piece of toast from a fast-food restaurant left at the scene from which a bite had been taken. Prosecutors say DNA taken from the toast matched Jennings’.

Jennings faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison when he’s sentenced in November.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.