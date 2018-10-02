By - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 2, 2018

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha man has been found guilty of first-degree murder and other counts in the home-invasion shooting death nearly two years ago of a southwest Omaha man.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a Douglas County jury on Tuesday convicted 31-year-old Leandre Jennings for the Dec. 23, 2016, death of 50-year-old Mike Brinkman at Brinkman’s home.

Prosecutor’s main evidence connecting Jennings to the crime was a piece of toast from a fast-food restaurant left at the scene from which a bite had been taken. Prosecutors say DNA taken from the toast matched Jennings’.

Jennings faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison when he’s sentenced in November.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide