BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal home invasion.

The Ledger reports that that 28-year-old Jonathan Olin Felix was sentenced Monday. He was convicted last week of first-degree murder and other charges.

Felix was one of three men charged in the May 2016 fatal shooting of 21-year-old Tyler Macklin.

One of the men, 22-year-old Dylan Kindred, testified that he drove Felix and Joseph Gomes-Brandon Jr. to Macklin’s home. Kindred says he waited in the car while Felix and Gomes-Brandon kicked in the door and attacked Macklin.

Kindred faces armed robbery charges and testified without a plea agreement in place.

Jurors failed to reach a verdict at Gomes-Brandon’s murder trial in July. A new trial is scheduled for this month.

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com





