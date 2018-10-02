MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a Minneapolis man who was the target of police gunfire has been charged with assault for pointing a gun at an officer.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says 18-year-old Antonio Cortez Rule Jr. is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and prohibited person with a firearm.

A criminal complaint says police were on patrol last Friday when they saw a group of men obstructing traffic, including Rule, and they refused commands to stop. Prosecutors say Rule fled and officers chased him on foot to a house where he drew his gun and pointed it at an officer, who then fired at Rule. He wasn’t injured and dropped the gun and fled. He was arrested a short time later.

Rule is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.





