WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 33-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to 170 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting women who walked alone at night.

Sedgwick County District Attorney announced Tuesday that De’Andrew Dixon, of Augusta, was after being convicted last month.

Bennett said in a news release that in September and October of last year, Dixon kidnapped and sexually assaulted two women, and he sexually assaulted a third woman in 2016.

Dixon sought out women walking alone at night, hold them at gunpoint and then drive to secluded areas in Wichita, where the woman were assaulted.

Dixon was convicted of rape, battery, two counts each of aggravated kidnapping and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of aggravated sodomy.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.