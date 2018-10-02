JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a toddler found unconscious in a family member’s swimming pool has died.

The Florida Times-Union reports the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says no foul play is suspected in the death of 19-month-old Dwon Ellis III. Authorities say an investigation determined Dwon made his way into the swimming pool Saturday and was later found unconscious. It’s unclear how long Dwon was in the pool.

The sheriff’s office says relatives took Dwon to a fire station, where he was then rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead. It’s unclear if any charges have been filed in the case.

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com





