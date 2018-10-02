PELHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police say a goat that had been at the Alabama State Fair appears to have died from an accidental injury from a camel, not neglect or abuse.

Pelham police tell AL.com they received a complaint Saturday evening about a possible dead goat in the petting zoo at the fair. Officers at the event responded to the area, but the animal had already been removed.

Police Chief Larry Palmer said in a statement Monday that police determined the goat died as a result of an injury caused by another animal in the petting zoo. Police say the camel fell on the goat.

Police say officers observed the animals several times since the incident and didn’t observe any that appeared to be in distress.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.