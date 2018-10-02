CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say the same gun was used in the shooting of a 73-year-old man walking his dog Sunday morning and a 24-year-old man whose body was found near a park.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Tuesday ballistics tests indicate the murders were not only committed with the same gun, but likely by the same person.

Eliyahu Moscowitz was found shot in the head near a park by a passer-by who called police. Police say investigators did not have a description of the gunman, but were reviewing video from several surveillance cameras in the area.

The shooting of Moscowitz occurred about half a mile from where Douglass Watts was shot and killed by a man wearing a ski mask while walking his dogs near his home in the same Rogers Park neighborhood.

Authorities say they haven’t come up with a motive for the shootings.





