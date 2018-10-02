MIAMI (AP) - Police say a man has been killed by his daughter’s boyfriend in the Miami area, and that she had helped him clean up the scene after he shot her father.

News outlets quote the arrest report for the 17-year-old girl as saying she’s charged with offenses including tampering with physical evidence. Investigators with Miami-Dade County police say they believe she and 18-year-old Demar Turruellas had also dragged her father Evelio Gainza’s body and covered it with towels and blankets before picking up bullet casings and using bleach on the area.

Police say the 63-year-old was shot several times on Sept. 24, and officers found his body at his house Thursday morning.

Turruellas is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.

It’s unclear if the teenagers have lawyers who could comment.





