WARSAW, Poland (AP) - An appeals court in Poland has ruled that a Roman Catholic order should pay damages to a woman who was abducted and sexually abused by one of its priests when she was 13.

The court on Tuesday said the Society of Christ Fathers must pay damages of 1 million zlotys ($270,000.)

The priest, identified only as 42-year-old Roman B., was arrested in 2008 and convicted of pedophilia. He has served four years in prison. Last year, he was removed from the religious order.

Tuesday’s ruling can be appealed to Poland’s the Supreme Court.

Poland’s Catholic Church is working on a report on the scale of abuse of minors. Archbishop Wojciech Polak, the primate of Poland, has said the church needs to be more sensitive and open in discussing the problem.





