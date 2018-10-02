Police in Rockford, Illinois, are looking for suspects who used the cover of darkness to vandalize a local Republican Party headquarters with “rape,” “shame” and “9/27/18” graffiti.

Winnebago County Republicans were forced Sunday to call a power-wash company to remove large amounts of graffiti left by vandals, who apparently took umbrage with last week’s Senate testimony of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

The crime took place in the wake of Judge Kavanaugh’s defense against allegations that he tried to rape college professor Christine Blasey Ford while the two were teenagers in 1982.

Judge Kavanaugh and Ms. Blasey Ford both testified Thursday, Sept. 27 before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

A full Senate vote on the nominee has been delayed until the FBI questions key parties linked to allegations. Thus far, Ms. Blasey Ford has no corroborating witnesses and cannot cite a specific time or place for the alleged attack.

“I hope whoever is responsible for this will be brought to justice,” state Rep. John Cabello, Machesney Park Republican, responded on Facebook, the Rockford Register Star reported Sunday. “You are a coward for doing it unless you come forward!”

“This [crime] was a sad day in our community,” added Andrea Correa, the owner of Powerhouse Painting, on his on Facebook page. “It’s always nice to give back to the community. Powerhouse Painting, inc was glad to be of service. [There] is a proper place to discuss these views. Spraying paint on buildings is not one of them.”

Police in the community, which is located roughly 80 miles outside Chicago, have not yet made any arrests, a local ABC affiliate reported Monday.





