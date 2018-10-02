By - Associated Press - Tuesday, October 2, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a shooting at a Philadelphia business has left one man dead and another wounded.

The shooting occurred around 6:25 p.m. Monday at a firm where towed cars are stored.

Authorities say a 44-year-old man was shot several times in the chest by someone who apparently fled the scene on foot. The wounded man was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

A 50-year-old man who was shot in his left leg remained hospitalized Tuesday. But further details on his condition were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The names of the two victims have not been disclosed.


