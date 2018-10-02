MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been charged with fatally shooting his stepbrother and seriously beating his stepfather.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Monday that 26-year-old Victor Bonner has been indicted on charges including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators say deputies found Bonner’s stepbrother, 20-year-old Romero White, dead of a gunshot wound to the head in a home in a Memphis neighborhood in December.

White’s father was found badly beaten. He was not identified in a statement released by the DA’s office.

The statement says Bonner told deputies the shooting was something he had thought about for a long time.

Bonner is being held at the Shelby County Jail. Online court records do not show if he has lawyer who can speak on his behalf in the case.





