The FBI on Tuesday reportedly interviewed Tim Gaudette, a Georgetown Prep classmate of Brett Kavanaugh’s who hosted a July 1, 1982 party referenced on a calendar kept by Mr. Kavanaugh.

The party at Mr. Gaudette’s home “has become the focus of lawmakers’ concerns,” The Washington Post reported.

Kenneith Eichner, a lawyer for Mr. Gaudette, confirmed the interview but declined further comment, The Post reported.

Mr. Kavanaugh wrote on his calendar for that date, “Tobin’s house—Workout/Go to Timmy’s for skis w/Judge, Tom, PJ, Bernie, Squi.”

He told the Senate Judiciary Committee that “skis” referred to beer, or “brewskis,” and that all of the friends at the party were male.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island Democrat, suggested at the hearing that the gathering could have been the same one at which Christine Blasey Ford said she was assaulted by Mr. Kavanaugh when they were teens, although others have said the details don’t match her description.

Ms. Ford said the incident occurred at a single-family home near the Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase. Tim Gaudette lived 11 miles away in a townhouse in Rockville.

In addition, Ms. Ford said she dated “Squi,” or Chris Garrett, but never said he was at the party at which she was attacked. The FBI has already interviewed Mr. Garrett, his attorney told the Post.





