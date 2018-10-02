FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court will allow a wrongful death and police brutality case in Texas to go to trial.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the case involves the death of 34-year-old Jermaine Darden, who authorities say died in 2013 after Fort Worth officers shocked him with a stun gun during a drug raid.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans had previously issued two rulings that said there were issues in Darden’s case that should be decided by a jury. The appeals court ruled that there’s evidence suggesting that Darden wouldn’t have died if officers hadn’t used a stun gun on him and forced him onto his stomach.

The high court’s ruling Monday agrees with the appeals court that the case should move forward to trial.

