GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Police in a Mississippi Delta city continue to investigate a shooting that killed a 15-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle.

Greenville Police tell The Delta Democrat-Times that the unnamed teen was found dead Wednesday night from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics could not revive him.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Merchant says his department is investigating, but no arrests have been made.

Mayor Errick Simmons calls the killing “senseless and heinous.”

Simmons says the city is working to decrease violence, offering several community outreach programs. Simmons and the Greenville City Council are hosting a community meeting Monday to discuss ways to reduce violence.

___

Information from: Delta Democrat-Times, http://www.ddtonline.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.