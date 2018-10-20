MILLS, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a Natrona County shooting that left a second man wounded.

The coroner’s office said Thursday that 43-year-old Michael Burdess died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Friday the other man was in critical condition at a Casper hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Mills police say Burdess is suspected of wounding the other man late Wednesday in the town of Mills, outside Casper.

Authorities have released few other details of the incident.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.