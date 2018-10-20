COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - The El Paso County coroner says an inmate who died in the county jail went into cardiac arrest while he was high on drugs and was being held down by officers.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported Saturday the coroner attributed 38-year-old Deramus Lemuel’s death to complications that occurred after his brain was without oxygen during the August incident.

Prosecutors say they’re reviewing the case to see if charges are warranted.

Authorities say Lemuel ingested a bag of meth and other drugs to conceal them after he was arrested on July 31 on an alleged parole violation.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Kriby says jailers restrained Lemuel because he was uncooperative. She says Lemuel tried to spit at officers, so they put a hood over his face, which she says is a standard precaution.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com





