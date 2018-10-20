CROW AGENCY, Mont. (AP) - The Crow Nation Legislative Branch has voted to remove two judges from the tribal court over misconduct allegations.

KULR-TV reported Friday that lawmakers removed Chief Judge Leroy Not Afraid over claims that court funds were used for loans to staff members. Tribal officials say Judge Kari Covers Up was removed after pleading guilty to partner or family member assault in Big Horn County District Court.

No listed phone number could be found for Not Afraid or Covers Up.

An attorney for Covers Up told said in a document submitted to tribal officials that she shouldn’t be removed because she had received a deferred sentence, and under state law that is not considered a conviction.

___

Information from: KULR-TV, http://www.kulr8.com





