President Trump said Saturday that he had a plan to fix the immigration and humanitarian crisis on display in the migrant caravan headed for the U.S., but said he’s keeping it under wraps until after the election.

Mr. Trump pointed to the thousands of Central American migrants in the caravan that on Friday swarmed onto the bridge between Guatemala and Mexico.

“Is that an incredibly situation? It is sad. It is sad, honestly, it is sad from both sides. It is sad from their side also,” Mr. Trump said at a campaign rally in Elko, Nevada.

The crowd that stormed the bridge trying to enter Mexico en route to the U.S. included children and women, some carrying babies. They are part of a caravan of about 4,000 migrants who say they are fleeing poverty and violence at home and seeking refuge in the U.S.

Mr. Trump said he had a plan that would make a lot of people happy.

“We’re going to figure it out. I’ll be honest with you, I’ve already figured it out. You’re going to be happy. We’re going to make a lot of people happy,” said Mr. Trump.

He then added, “Think I’ll keep it a little bit low key until the election. I like where we stand in the election. You know, I think that blue wave is being rapidly shattered.”

Mr. Trump did not hint at how his plan would cause political waves.

He also did not back off his tough stance on border security, illegal immigration and reforms to legal immigration.

Saying he wants to complete a wall on the southern border in the next year, Mr. Trump warned that electing Democrats would usher in unchecked illegal immigration and lawlessness.

“The Democrats don’t care about what they’re extremist immigration will do to your communities, to your hospitals … and to your schools,” he said. “The Democrats don’t care that a flood of illegal immigration will bankrupt our country.”

Mr. Trump was in rural Elko, about 420 miles north of Las Vegas, to boost Republican Sen. Dean Heller who is in a tight race against Democrat challenger Rep. Jacky Rosen.





