HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) - Police are investigating a double shooting outside a North Carolina bowling alley that has left one person dead.

WGHP-TV reports that shots were fired early Saturday in the parking lot of the High Point Bowling Center. Two people were hit by gunfire.

One person died at the scene. The other is being treated for serious injuries at a local hospital.

Police have not immediately released the identity or any other information about the victims citing an ongoing investigation. They also have not released a possible motive for the gun violence.

Amid a rash of shootings, High Point Police Chief Kenneth Schultz has recently spoken out against local gang activity.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the Saturday shooting to contact the High Point Police department.





