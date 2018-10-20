PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Providence man suspected of driving while intoxicated has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash on Interstate 95.

Rhode Island State Police say 31-year-old Anthony Correa fled the scene early Saturday. He was spotted shortly afterward by Providence Police, who detained him.

Police say Correa was driving at a high rate of speed when his car struck the highway median. A passenger in the car, 35-year-old Jason E. Irizarry of Cranston, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Correa has been charged with driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs, death resulting, as well as several other charges. Wanted on felony warrants in three cities, he was ordered held until his court appearance. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.





