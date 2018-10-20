By - Associated Press - Saturday, October 20, 2018

BELFAIR, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after they say a woman and man were found dead in a trailer north of Belfair.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the trailer Friday afternoon after getting a call from someone who reportedly found the bodies.

No further information was immediately released.


