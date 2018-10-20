BELFAIR, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after they say a woman and man were found dead in a trailer north of Belfair.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the trailer Friday afternoon after getting a call from someone who reportedly found the bodies.
No further information was immediately released.
