COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina authorities are investigating a collision that involved a school bus carrying 35 people, including the driver.

The Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol says it happened about 1:20 p.m. Friday on US-25 in Greenwood County, about four miles south of Ware Shoals, South Carolina. Investigators say the bus was returning to Westwood Elementary school when at some point it traveled off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole and a fence and traveled down an embankment.

It’s unclear what caused the accident.

Thirteen passengers, including nine students and the driver identified as 56-year-old Donna Mundy Link, of Abbeville, were transported to area hospitals for treatment.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.