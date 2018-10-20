NEW SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts state trooper is recovering from multiple stab wounds following a multi-state pursuit of a driver involved in a New Hampshire crash.

Police say that driver, an 18-year-old New Hampshire man, was shot during the incident and taken to UMass Medical Center.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the pursuit began Friday around noon following reports of a multi-vehicle accident in Walpole, New Hampshire. Police say the suspect allegedly carjacked a Toyota Camry that was involved in the crash and fled to Vermont, before continuing south on Interstate 91 into Massachusetts. Massachusetts state police and local patrols spotted the Camry and pursued it until the vehicle crashed at an intersection in New Salem, Massachusetts.

Police say the suspect then attacked the 47-year-old trooper, a 12-year veteran of the force.





